How Russia's Sarmat Intercontinental ballistic missile can change battlefield dynamic

Russian Strategic Missile Forces will start replacing Voyevoda intercontinental ballistic missiles currently in service with the new Sarmat missiles this year.

Sarmat: Russia's heaviest nuke

A few years ago Russian President Vladimir Putin had boasted of developing a number of "invincible" weapons that can surpass existing systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

In recent years the Kremlin strongman has scored a number of battlefields -- and foreign policy -- triumphs that helped boost his popularity despite economic malaise at home. In 2015, Russia charged into Syria with an air campaign that turned the tide of a complex conflict in favour of the Damascus regime.

A year earlier, Russian special forces helped the Kremlin seize Crimea from Ukraine in a largely bloodless military operation. As the Putin regime get set to meet NATO's challenge in Europe, the Russian defence ministry has already been preparing its ICBM strategy fine-tuning it for display in the future.

The Sarmat is set to be Russia's largest nuclear weapon.

(Photograph:AFP)