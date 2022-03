Ukraine under attack: Satellite images show what's happening on the ground zero

The United Nations said that over a million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion and also warned that unless the conflict ended immediately, millions more were likely to flee. Here's a report on the crisis based on satellite images

Russia-Ukraine conflict

In this image, firefighters can be seen walking on debris as a building burns following a Russian strike during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine on March 1.

Amid escalating Russia and Ukraine crisis, over a million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion, the United Nations said Thursday (March 3),

UN also warned that unless the conflict ended immediately, millions more were likely to flee. "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.

Russia's advance on Kyiv has made scant progress and Ukrainian forces still held Kharkiv and several other cities under attack, British military intelligence said, a day after Moscow said it had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson.

Sheeling and bombings by Russian armed forces have caused the loss of life and property in Ukraine. The country's emergency services said that shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.

Here's a photo-essay of satellite imagery, showcasing the reality from ground zero in Ukraine.

(Photograph:Reuters)