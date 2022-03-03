‘Just watch, Taiwan is going to be next’: Trump warns as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, former US president Donald Trump has claimed that Taiwan might be the next potential target, suggesting that the present conflict in Europe might give enough fodder for China to launch an attack.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Trump was quoted as saying, “Taiwan is going to be next. Just watch Taiwan; President Xi is watching with glee.”

He based his assumption on the Biden administration’s response to the Ukraine invasion.

"I do because they're seeing how stupid the United States is run. They're seeing that our leaders are incompetent. And of course, they're (China) going to do it. This is their time," he said, adding, “They (US) did nothing on Ukraine. They do nothing."

"President Xi happens to be a man with a high intelligence level, and he looks at what happened in Afghanistan … He saw the way that we left Afghanistan … left American citizens there – is still trying to get out – he sees that, and this is his opportunity to do what he wants to do," he said.

Trump also took a dig at President Joe Biden's handling of the Ukraine crisis.

“Biden said such weak statements at the beginning that Putin said ‘Oh wow, this is my time to go,’” he said.

Earlier, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen expressed concerns over the ongoing conflict saying that her island faces threats similar to those confronted by Ukraine during a meeting with a delegation of former US security officials.

"History teaches us that if we turn a blind eye to military aggression, we only worsen the threat to ourselves," Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen told the delegation.

"The Ukrainian people's commitment to protect their freedom and democracy, and their fearless dedication to defending their country have been met with deep empathy from the people of Taiwan, as we too stand on the frontlines of the battle for democracy."

She warned of Beijing's rising military threat to Taiwan and the region, including "using cognitive warfare tactics and disinformation to divide Taiwanese society".

The delegation, led by ex-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and retired admiral Michael Mullen, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island as well as the crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)