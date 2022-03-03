Florida man caught speeding, blames Putin and threat of nuclear war

A man from Florida city, US, reportedly blamed Russian President Vladimir after the police caught him speeding.

Bodycam footage of the unidentified man arguing with a police officer was posted on Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Tuesday.

The video was dated February 24, 2022—the same day Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

According to reports, the driver was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign and going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

When he was asked reasons for speeding, the man reportedly said that he was rushing home to find out more information claiming that Putin ordered a potential nuclear strike.

"To tell you the truth, I just found out that Putin has just said he is going to launch a nuclear thermal war against the world," the driver explained to the officer.

"I was trying to get back to my house to find out what is going on.

"I'm freaking out here, okay. I have got people in Ukraine." The video then faded out.

Notably a few days after the traffic incident, Putin ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty,” raising fears that the Ukraine invasion could lead to nuclear war.

“Provocative rhetoric about nuclear weapons is the height of irresponsibility,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday in response to a question on whether he thought Putin was “bluffing” as the Russian leader increased the threat level.

“It’s dangerous. It adds to the risk of miscalculation. It needs to be avoided,” Blinken said.

“We’ve assessed President Putin’s directive and his statements, and at this time, we see no reason to change our own.”

(With inputs from agencies)