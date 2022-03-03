Ukrainian civilians block Russian troops’ attempt to take over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

After their area was reportedly taken over by the troops, hundreds of Ukrainians halted Russian soldiers from taking possession of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

The facility, located near Enerhodar city, is Europe's largest. It's interesting to note that the plant is nearly 240 kilometres from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

According to CNN, a video that went viral on social media shows plant workers and bystanders congregating en masse on the facility's entrance road and surrounding railroad tracks.

People are also seen hoisting Ukrainian flags and blocking streets with garbage trucks, according to the video.

It comes after the Russian military took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power complex last Thursday.

Also read | 'No Indian student taken hostage by Ukraine forces': Indian govt

“We conveyed the position of our city and its residents that the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags. … All municipal services are working in emergency mode. Nobody is going to surrender the city. People are determined,” wrote Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov on his Facebook page, CNN notes.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, called on Russia to give the area a wide berth in a post on Facebook.

“An accident can happen like [the one] at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant or the Fukushima nuclear power plant,” reads Gerashchenko’s warning, as translated into English by The Telegraph.

Also read | Kherson: First Ukrainian city falls to Russian troops

“Russian generals – think again! Radiation does not know nationalities, [it] does not spare anyone!”

Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants, providing about half the country's electricity, as well as stores of nuclear waste such as the one at Chernobyl.

(With inputs from agencies)