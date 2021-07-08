Top 10 world news: Lukashenko blocks newspaper that covered protests, detains editor and more

The Afghan defence ministry announced that the government forces have wrestled back control of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis from the Taliban. Ever since the start of US troop withdrawal in May, the Taliban has made great headway into Afghanistan, but this assault was the first on a provincial capital since the start of their offensive. The insurgents had seized control of key government buildings including the police headquarters. but now the city is fully (back) under the control of Afghan forces.

In other news, a new study conducted into the origins of the COVID-19 virus, has found that the coronavirus cases that originated in Wuhan's wet markets resemble the SARS epidemic from 17 years ago. According to scientists involved in the study, an animal contagious event is considered the most likely cause of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afghan forces retake provincial capital from Taliban

Government forces have recaptured a provincial capital city from the Taliban, the Afghan defence ministry announced on Thursday.

Study shows COVID-19 origins reflect initial spread of SARS virus 17 years ago

A new study found the incidence of coronaviruses in the wet markets of Wuhan mirrors the outbreak of SARS, from 17 years ago.

Japan declares virus emergency in Tokyo ahead of Olympics 2020

Following an uptick in Coronavirus cases in Japan, the government imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo.

US mulls visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit

Biden Administration is considering expediting visas for vulnerable Afghan women, including journalists, activists and political figures who are at risk of Taliban attacks.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended in Washington DC

Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer for former US President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practising law in Washington DC for alleging election fraud on multiple instances on his client's behalf.

Syria: Russia, Iran, Turkey to continue cooperation against IS, says report

Citing a joint statement by the nations, RIA announced that Russia, Iran, and Turkey will continue to cooperate in Syria against the Islamic State (IS) and other militants.

Australia's Sydney witnesses surge in COVID-19 despite lockdown

Health officials are concerned over the Delta variant outbreak in Sydney, Australia, which recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Belarus President Lukashenko blocks newspaper that covered protests, detains editor

A newspaper critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's policies was blocked by the president on Thursday; the editor's wife also reported that her husband was taken away for questioning.

Rajapaksa family tightens grip on crisis-hit Sri Lanka

In a move that tightens the grip of the Rajapaksa family on power as the nation confronts growing economic challenges, a brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa became Sri Lanka's Finance Minister.

Millions of gene data harvested across world from women's prenatal tests linked to Chinese military



According to Reuters, China's BGI group is using millions of prenatal samples to examine the traits of population groups in sweeping research.