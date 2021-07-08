Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended in Washington DC

Former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended in Washington DC. This means that Giuliani will not be able to practise law in the US capital. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals put a temporary suspension on Giuliani's license pending outcome of disciplinary proceedings in New York. Giuliani has been already barred from practising law in New York. The action has been taken for Giuliani's repeated allegations of election fraud on behalf of his client Donald Trump.

The court in New York said last month that Giuliani assertions of election fraud in 2020 US Presidential election misled the public, lawmakers and courts as he repeatedly created a false narrative.

The court said that this created tension in the US that ultimately led to a deadly attack on the US Capitol in the month of January. Trump supporters marched in hordes and broke into US Capitol building when Congress was gathered to certify Joe Biden as the winner of 2020 US elections.