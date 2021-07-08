Australia's Sydney witnesses surge in COVID-19 despite lockdown

Sydney in Australia recorded the highest daily COVID-19 cases amid a lockdown with the Delta variant outbreak worrying health officials.

PM Scott Morrison said that 300,000 coronavirus vaccine doses will be sent to Sydney as the vaccination drive struggles amid a surge in virus cases.

The Australian PM warned that the situation in Sydney had turned "very serious" while asking residents to keep "pressing forward" and not "get frustrated".

Authorities are set to further tighten lockdown in areas witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. New South Wales recorded 38 COVID-19 cases with reports indicating the source of some infection was under investigation with others linked to clusters in the city.

Restrictions were due to be relaxed in greater Sydney however lockdown was extended amid new coronavirus cases. Sydney is currently under stay-at-home order with officials likely to extend the lockdown beyond July 16.

Sydney was put under a lockdown on June 26 as Scott Morrison said the "virus tends to set its own rules". Reports say household virus transmission is underway in various areas with only shopping for essentials allowed.

New South Wales chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant urged residents to get vaccinated while emphasising that more testing was needed with the testing numbers reportedly falling in recent days.

Reports say just 9 per cent of the people in New South Wales have been vaccinated so far with 29 per cent having received both doses.

Australia has so far reported over 30,800 virus cases and 910 deaths.

