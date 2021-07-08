Syria: Russia, Iran, Turkey to continue cooperation against IS, says report

Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue to co-operate in Syria against Islamic State (IS) and other militants, said RIA new agency. The new agency cited a joint statement by the nations.

The three powers were at international talks in Kazakhstan's city of Nur-Sultan to discuss the Syria conflict

Meanwhile, AFP cited diplomatic sources who said that a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on extending cross-border aid into war-torn Syria's rebel-held northwest has been postponed to try to soften veto-wielder Russia's stance

"The idea is Friday now," one diplomatic source said on condition of anonymity, with another source saying postponing would allow for "more time to finish the negotiation."

The vote was originally set for Thursday. The vote is to take place on a draft resolution to keep open the only remaining entry point for aid into northwest Syria that bypasses Damascus.

The UN's cross-border aid authorization, in place since 2014 and sharply curtailed last year under pressure from Moscow, expires on Saturday.

Russia, which holds veto power at the council and is a staunch ally of the Syrian regime, may block the renewal, preferring to see aid delivered across front lines from Damascus and arguing the existing crossing is used to supply arms to rebel fighters.

During a meeting on the issue Tuesday, Moscow had "maintained its position, which has been clear for a long time," a Russian diplomat told AFP.

