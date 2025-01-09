After 12 failed attempts and two years of struggle, Lebanon finally elected its president, Army Chief Joseph Aoun, on Thursday (Jan 9).

Advertisment

Meanwhile latest in the West Asia crisis, Russia said it doubts Trump's claim of resolving the ongoing war in his second term in the White House.

Furthermore, the UK's financial minister decided to condemn Trump's bid to acquire Greenland in his second term saying it is not going to happen.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Who is Joseph Aoun? Lebanon’s new US-backed President

Lebanon's lawmakers voted for a second time in the day on Thursday (Jan 9) to elect Army Chief Joseph Aoun as President of the Middle Eastern nation, breaking a political deadlock that had persisted since October 2022.

Advertisment

Russia doubts Trump can resolve Ukraine war swiftly; calls Greenland and Canada plans ‘wild speculations’

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday (January 9), that a swift resolution to the Ukraine crisis seems unlikely, even with mediation efforts by US President-elect Donald Trump during his second term.

UK finance minister joins Italy's Meloni, refuses to condemn Trump's bid to acquire Greenland despite EU's criticism

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy refused to condemn the Greenland ambitions of US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 9) saying it is not going to happen. Lammy said he is "not in the business" of condemning the UK's closest ally.

'Negligence of basic economics': Liz Truss sends legal letter to Starmer asking him to stop saying she crashed UK's economy

Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Liz Truss sent a legal notice to the current PM Keir Starmer demanding him to stop claiming that she crashed the economy of the country.

Trump reposts video calling Netanyahu 'deep, dark son of a b***h'

US President-elect Donald Trump recently reposted a video in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was referred to as a "deep, dark son of a bitch."

S Korean Prez Yoon Suk Yeol in doom loop after probe launched against wife for thesis 'plagiarism'

Amid the struggle to save himself from getting arrested, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has landed in another soup after his wife was accused of plagiarising her master's thesis.

Video: Men and dog trapped in house as Los Angeles wildfire rage

The wildfires in California’s Los Angeles have forced thousands to flee their homes as flames engulf entire neighbourhoods, spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Zelensky seeks 'new opportunities' in Trump administration after Biden announces $500mn military aid

Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine allies will have to cooperate more once US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. In a statement on Thursday (Jan 9), Zelensky added that the new US administration will bring new opportunities for Ukraine.

Gilchrist makes startling remark on Rohit Sharma’s Test, ODI future

Former Australia gloveman Adam Gilchrist feels Rohit Sharma is nearing the end of his international career, with retirement announcement in two remaining formats – ODI and Tests just around the corner.

Deepika Padukone reacts to L&T chairman's remarks on working Sundays: 'Shocking'

A video featuring Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan has sparked controversy over his remarks on workplace culture. The video has been commenting on how employees of his company should be working even on Sundays.