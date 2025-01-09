Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine allies will have to cooperate more once US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. In a statement on Thursday (Jan 9), Zelensky added that the new US administration will bring new opportunities for Ukraine.

"It's clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world, just 11 days from now, a time when we have to cooperate even more, rely on one another even more, and achieve even greater results together. I see this as a time of opportunities," Zelensky said during a meeting with allies in Germany.

Zelensky's statement came after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million. The aid was announced during the same meeting in Germany.

The new package from the US includes "additional missiles for Ukrainian air defence, more ammunition, more air-to-ground munitions and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s".

European Union's foreign police chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday (Jan 9) that she "hopes" that the new US administration would continue its support to Ukraine but if that weren't the case, the EU would take the lead.

"I'm sure that all the other members, and hopefully also the United States, are ready to continue with the support to Ukraine," Kallas said.

She further added, "The European Union is also ready to take over this leadership if the United States is not willing to do so."

'Strong' US president

Speaking in an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman published Sunday (Jan 5), Zelensky highlighted Trump's influence and suggested the Republican leader could be pivotal in securing a negotiated settlement backed by European nations.

The Ukrainian president has expressed optimism that the “strong” incoming American president could force Russia into peace talks, potentially ending the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)