British Foreign Secretary David Lammy refused to condemn the Greenland ambitions of US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 9), saying it is not going to happen. Lammy said he is "not in the business" of condemning the UK's closest ally. "I'm in the business of interpreting what sits behind this, and there are some very serious national economic security issues," he told Sky News.

Lammy's comment came in contrast to other European countries that condemned Trump's plan to impose economic or military forces to acquire the Danish territory.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Melon said she did not believe Trump's comments about acquiring Greenland or the Panama Canal and that she saw it more like a warning for China along with other global players to stay away from such strategically important interests.

“I think we can exclude that the United States in the coming years will try to use force to annex territory that interests it,” said Meloni, who visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and will attend his inaugural ceremony on January 20.

She said that for her, Trump's words were “a message to some other big global players more than any hostile claim over these countries.”

EU leaders in 'uneasiness'

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Trump's intention has sparked "notable incomprehension" and uneasiness" among EU leaders. He later posted on the social media platform X saying "borders must not be moved by force."



"This principle applies to every country, whether in the East or the West. In talks with our European partners, there is an uneasiness regarding recent statements from the US. It is clear: We must stand together," Scholz added in the post.

'Absolute necessity'

Speaking at a press conference in Florida on Tuesday (Jan 7), Trump called acquiring Greenland an "absolute necessity" for the US.

"People don't even know if Denmark has any legal right to Greenland, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security," Trump added in his speech.

(With inputs from agencies)