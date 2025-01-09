Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is currently on holiday in the southern Indian state of Kerala. This trip has gained attention in the recent week and sparked speculations about Viktor’s health.

Advertisment

Orban took his time to clear the confusion and answered a few questions during his visit in an interview with a Hungarian tabloid newspaper, Blikk.

Orban spotted in India

Orban has been seen spending time on a holiday in India, and his posts have been surfacing over the internet. As per Indian newspaper, Manorama Online, the Hungarian prime minister is on a private tour with his wife, Anikó Lévai, and two of their daughters.

Advertisment

He was also seen in a photo posted by an Indian man, Saleem Ibn Majeed, on the social media platform Facebook. The photo showed Orban with four tuk-tuk (auto rickshaw) drivers who took foreign tourists on tours of the region for many years and helped the Hungary PM explore the Fort of Kochi, a historical site where explorer Vasco da Gama was buried.

Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán in India's Kerala for holidays.



Pic: Blikk media/ Saleem Ibn Majeed https://t.co/JFvD896S4C pic.twitter.com/LFqeXii0c0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 9, 2025

Orbán, speaking to Blikk, said, “My wife, two daughters, and I are in southern India. We chose this country for two reasons: the past and the future.”



Orbán expressed admiration for the explorer Vasco da Gama, whose work inspired him during his youth. “In Kochi, where I am now, Vasco da Gama died, whom I liked from the novels of my youth. I ‘followed’ in his footsteps. My favourite explorer, as important as Columbus," Orbán shared.

Advertisment

Also Read: Hungary PM defies ICC arrest warrant by inviting Netanyahu over, Israel PM responds

Speculations about Orban's health amid holiday plan

Amid the ongoing speculations regarding his health, Orban stated, “I read all kinds of nonsense being spouted. That is the way it is. But nothing else has happened; I am as healthy as a horse. Do not get your hopes up,” he made a joke in response to the rumours.”

The Prime Minister also explained his timing for the trip, stating, “Hungary’s EU Presidency ended on January 1. I took my leave the next day, and we were ready to go.” While he noted that the holiday wasn’t exactly restful, he found it refreshing to be away from the routine. “We are not getting much rest here in India either, but it is nice to get out of the rut at home,” he said.

Also Read: US election: Europe will need to rethink its support to Ukraine if Trump wins, says Hungary PM

Cultural perspective on India

The PM shared his thoughts on India as a holiday destination. “India is not known for being a tourist paradise. If you want luxury, go to an Austrian ski resort or the Bahamas. If you are interested in culture, come to India,” he concluded.

Orbán also confirmed that he would be returning to work soon and would be back on Kossuth Radio on January 17 for his usual morning interview. "The other reason we are here is the future. India’s economy is poised for explosive growth,” he remarked, Orban said.

(With inputs from agencies)