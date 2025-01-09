Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Liz Truss sent a legal notice to the current PM Keir Starmer demanding him to stop claiming that she crashed the economy of the country. The six-page letter asks Starmer to stop making "false and defamatory" claims and accused him of harming her reputation. She said Starmer's allegations are contributing to her losing the South West Norfolk seat in the general election.

Advertisment

Also read | Hungary PM Orban takes break in India amid health speculations

The Truss-Starmer row came when the UK's long-term borrowing costs hit their lowest and the value of the pound dropped as never before.



Truss argued in the letter that the market meltdown after her mini budget in October 2022, termed as "disastrous" by many, could not be described as "a crash of the economy". She claimed that the meltdown was not a part of the GDP fall or a rise in unemployment in the UK.

Also read | Lebanon elects Army chief Joseph Aoun as president amid West Asia unrest

Advertisment

She cited a report by the economist and rightwing commentator Andrew Lilico for Europe Economics and said that the factors involved in the economic turmoil were not under her control. She said it was the result of economic failures by the Bank of England and if one describes it as an economic crash, they don't know "basic economics".

Truss’s legal letter argued that “the LDI (Liability-driven investing) crisis would have happened at some point in any event". She added that it could not be described as “a crash of the economy”.

Also read | Video: Men and dog trapped in house as Los Angeles wildfire rage

Advertisment

The legal letter is the first attempt by Britain's shortest-serving PM to save her reputation after the economic turmoil the country went in during her term in office.

Also read | Russia doubts Trump can resolve Ukraine war swiftly; calls Greenland and Canada plans ‘wild speculations

(With inputs from agencies)