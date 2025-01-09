Former Australia gloveman Adam Gilchrist feels Rohit Sharma is nearing the end of his international career, with retirement announcement in two remaining formats – ODI and Tests just around the corner. The Indian captain sat out of the playing XI of the final BGT Test against Australia in Sydney owing to poor form, fuelling speculations of Test retirement.

Although he came out explaining the decision behind his exclusion from the series decider at the iconic SCG, Rohit put all retirement rumours under the mat, saying he’s not going anywhere.

However, despite those comments, Gilchrist feels Rohit might have played his last Test (at the MCG) and would not travel to England for five Tests later in June.

Rohit missed the series opener in Perth for the birth of his second child but re-linked with the Indian Team midway through the Perth Test, making himself available for selection from the next game onwards. His return to the Test side did no good to him nor to the team, as India conceded the lead and eventually lost the series 1-3, further failing to qualify for the WTC Final 2025.

"I don't see Rohit going to England. I just felt that he will assess it when he gets home. I mean, the first thing he will be met with when he gets home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change the nappies on. Now that might incentivise him to go to England. But I don't see him pressing on," Gilchrist said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Moreover, Rohit, who would lead India in the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, might just hang up his boots after the event in Dubai, calling time on his glorious career.

"I think he'll probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy, and that might be...that might see him out," Gilchrist added.

India’s Champions Trophy squad out on weekend

The BCCI will announce the Team India squad for the eight-team tournament over the weekend, with all eyes on Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While Shami is in line for an India comeback for the first time in over a year, the team management and selectors are keeping a close tab on Bumrah’s injury scan results.

The ace seamer suffered a back strain, playing no part in Australia’s second innings in the Sydney Test, which the host won by six wickets.

Should Bumrah be declared fit, he would spearhead the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy, with Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Shami remaining potential options in the pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies)