Top 10 world news: Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan, Iran uranium enrichment, and more

26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan. He was on bail since 2015. With completion of a year since top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani nearby, tension between US and Iran are high. A new nanotech-based test is said to detect coronavirus infection in '10 seconds'. Read this and more in top 10 world news brief.



26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan





Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Iran plans to enrich uranium to up to 20 per cent, conveys IAEA





Iran's parliament passed a law last month which had mention of enrichment of uranium. The law was passed in response to the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist

This nanotech-based technique detects COVID infection in 10 seconds





Researchers at Bilkent University have developed Diagnovir, a diagnostic kit that is said to use nanotechnology to detect COVID infection

26 retirement home residents die of Covid-19 after Santa Claus visit in Belgium





26 residents have died since the visit, and 85 more have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 40 staff.

US, Iran beef up military activity in Gulf ahead of Soleimani's first death anniversary





According to a report in CNN, Iran has increased its maritime presence in the Persian Gulf in the last two days and is also moving short-range ballistic missiles into neighbouring Iraq.

Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death





The Supreme Court said that five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperation with the Islamic State (IS) terror group which claimed responsibility

Pakistani authorities approve Rs 2.35 crore to buy ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor





Officials have fixed the price of Dilip Kumar's four marla (101 square metre) house for Rs 80.56 lakh while that of Raj Kapoor's six marla house (151.75 square metre) for Rs 1.50 crore.

Five women killed as blast hits Yemen wedding hall





The government and Huthi rebel forces blamed each other for the Friday night bombing of the hall near Hodeida's airport, a frontline between the warring sides on the edge of the Huthi-held town

Party determined to rid Pak of illegitimate Imran Khan govt: PDM chief





The opposition alliance chief said that rifts within the PDM are a campaign run by the media and added that the PDM is more determined to rid the country of Imran Khan and his illegitimate government.

Covid vaccine in South Dakota came with a side effect: a wedding proposal

The boyfriend was a winner throughout -- he left with both a fiancé and a dose of a Covid vaccine.