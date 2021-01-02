Covid vaccine in South Dakota came with a side effect: a wedding proposal

It's been a crazy year. And when it comes to wedding proposals, they have been crazier.

On December 23, Eric Vanderlee's boyfriend, Robby Vargas-Cortes, decided for one such crazy proposal.

Vanderlee is a registered nurse in Canton, and has been helping administer COVID-19 vaccines to fellow healthcare workers. Robby is an EMS supervisor.

He came to the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center and brought a surprise literally hidden up his sleeve.

As Vanderlee rolled up Vargas-Cortes' shirt sleeve to administer the shot, there it was -- A RING, taped to his boyfriend's arm.

The moment, captured on video, went viral in no time.

"So it's been kind of a crazy year, and it's been a fun ride to have you in my life, so I just want to know ... " he says as the ring is revealed.

In the video, Vanderlee looks around in shock and surprise as the other people in the room realise what is happening in front of them.

People then break out into cheers and applause.

Vanderlee said yes to the proposal. (who would say no? **star eyes**)

Vargas-Cortes was a winner throughout -- he left with both a fiancé and a dose of a Covid vaccine.