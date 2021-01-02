This nanotech-based technique detects COVID infection in 10 seconds

The world has several coronavirus vaccines now. Vaccination has even started in some countries. But to determine whether a person has coronavirus or not still takes some minimum time. Now, scientists at a Turkish university say that they have developed an infection detection technique that can return the result in 10 seconds if a person is coronavirus positive.

Researchers at Bilkent University have developed Diagnovir, a diagnostic kit that is said to use nanotechnology to detect COVID infection.

In this method, a swab is taken from a person's mouth and mixed with a solution before and is then added to pathogen detection chip.

The chip then reportedly detects the infection by receiving a fluorescent signal.

A researcher from the university told media that the chip uses advanced optical methods to detect presence or absence of coronavirus.

"Finding out rapidly that a person is [COVID-19] positive to then quarantine them is very important to bring the pandemic under control," Bilkent University Rector Abdullah Atalar told Anadolu Agency.

If a person is coronavirus positive, the test results are obtained in 5-10 seconds while if a person is not infected, the results are obtained in 20 seconds.