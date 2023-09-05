Top 10 world news: Kremlin's silence on Putin-Kim Jong Un meet, chorus grows to rename India as Bharat & more

The Kremlin on Tuesday (September 5) said that it has "nothing to say" about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reported plans to travel to Russia this month and meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss the supply of weapons for the Ukraine war. In other news, in a potential overhaul that could reset the central identification point of the Indian Republic, top Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that the official name of the Indian Republic is set to be changed to Bharat.

The Kremlin on Tuesday (September 5) said that it has "nothing to say" about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reported plans to travel to Russia this month and meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss the supply of weapons for the Ukraine war.

In a potential overhaul that could reset the central identification point of the Indian Republic, top Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that the official name of the Indian Republic is set to be changed.

Myanmar's junta will likely hold elections in 2025, the news agency AFP reported citing party officials. This is following a coup d'état started in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the country's military.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song appeared to violate diplomatic conventions as he attempted to project Nepal's ties with India in a negative light while pitching China as a better partner for the Himalayan nation.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will only secure a trade agreement with India that serves the best interests of the entire United Kingdom, media reports said quoting his spokesperson.

The report by the CMC campaign group recorded some 353 deaths due to cluster munitions which is the most since the group began compiling its annual reports over a decade ago. What is driving this rise in casualties due to the use of the bomb? WION Explains.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (September 5) pledged USD 4.5 billion to invest in clean energy in Africa at a landmark climate summit aimed at project the continent's potential as a green powerhouse.

At least one person was killed after torrential rains in Greece flooded homes and roads, said a report by Reuters citing the fire brigade on Tuesday (September 5). This comes a day after officials in Greece reported that the firefighters were gaining the upper hand on a massive blaze as deadly wildfires dubbed the “largest ever” in European Union history.

Dozens of girls were sent back home by French schools for refusing to remove their abayas. This happened on the first day of the school year. Education minister Gabriel Attal told the BFM broadcaster on Tuesday (September 5) that nearly 300 girls showed up Monday morning wearing an abaya, defying a ban on the Muslim dress.