Kremlin has 'nothing to say' on reports of Putin-Kim Jong Un summit

The Kremlin on Tuesday (September 5) said that it has "nothing to say" about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reported plans to travel to Russia this month and meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss the supply of weapons for the Ukraine war.

On being asked about a New York Times report of the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, we cannot (confirm this). We have nothing to say on this."

The report mentioned that Kim would travel from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia to meet Putin on a rare trip abroad.

The newspaper reported that the two leaders would talk about Kim providing Russia artillery shells and anti-tank missiles in return for Moscow's cutting-edge technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines while in Vladivostok, a port city close to North Korea.

Washington has accused Pyongyang of providing Moscow with weaponry for its offensive in Ukraine, which Russia denies but it is one of the few nations that have favourable relations with North Korea.

Moscow has even attempted to forge closer ties with Pyongyang in recent months as its offensive against Ukraine continues.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, who visited North Korea in July, stated on Monday that Moscow was considering conducting joint military exercises with that country.

"Why not? They are our neighbours," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency when asked about the possible exercises.

Shoigu became Kim's first known foreign guest since the COVID-19 pandemic when he visited Pyongyang on July 27. He was shown Pyongyang's nuclear missiles on a personal tour by the North Korean leader.

Russia shares a short border with North Korea on its Pacific coast. If Kim does visit, he is expected to cross the border by armoured train, as he did in 2019 when he met Putin in the far-eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

