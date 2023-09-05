Russia thwarts Ukrainian sabotage group's attempt to cross border

The governor of the western Bryansk region in Russia claimed that the security forces and border guards had "thwarted" an attempt made by a Ukrainian sabotage group to try to cross the border and enter Russia.



This year, Russia has repeatedly reported sabotage attempts by Ukrainians on its borders. "Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," said Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram.

ALSO READ | Russia may revive Black Sea grain deal if Putin's demands are met

The Bryansk region is located in western Russia, which shares a border with Ukraine and Moscow-allied Belarus. Like other border regions of Russia, it has come under regular attacks and shelling by Ukraine amid Moscow's offensive in Kyiv.

Kyiv gives name of Russia's defected helicopter pilot

Ukraine on Monday (September 4) announced the name of a Russian helicopter pilot which it said defected because of his opposition to the invasion of Moscow after crossing the border in a "long-term special operation" led by Kyiv.



Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, the defence ministry's intelligence wing, revealed the identity of the pilot as 28-year-old Maxim Kuzminov, who was earlier part of the "319th separate helicopter regiment" which was based in the Far Eastern Primorye region of Russia.



In a statement, the Main Intelligence Directorate talked about how the operation was led in "maximum secrecy", by first carrying out the pilot's recruitment after identifying that he did not support the invasion of the Kremlin.



The department claimed that they assisted the pilot in flying into Ukraine and that two of the crew members of the helicopter, who were unaware of the plans of Kuzminov to go to Ukraine and defect - were killed after they refused to surrender.

WATCH | Russia: Ukrainian boat destroyed trying to attack Crimea bridge | Russia-Ukraine War

A video of the pilot was also published. In the video, Kuzminov said, "I contacted representatives of the intelligence of Ukraine, and explained my situation. I was offered security guarantees, new documents, monetary compensation, a reward. We discussed the details and started planning my flight directly."



He then claimed that he "transmitted my location" as he flew at an "extremely low altitude in radio silence mode" near the border. Kyiv stated it gave "security guarantees" to the family of pilot that were "safely transported to Ukraine."



"The finale of the operation is a helicopter flight to the specified spot and handover to the Ukrainian military. Two other members of the helicopter crew, who were unaware of the pilot's real plans, decided not to surrender and died immediately after landing,” its military intelligence agency said.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.