Chinese ambassador to Nepal attempts to downplay Indo-Nepal ties

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song appeared to violate diplomatic conventions as he attempted to project Nepal's ties with India in a negative light while pitching China as a better partner for the Himalayan nation.

Ambassador Chen was speaking at a programme held at a hotel in Kathmandu's New Baneswor. Among the attendees was Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During his speech, Chen spoke about what he called "India's influence in Nepal". While acknowledging vastness of Indian market Chen advised Nepal to tread cautiously.

"Unfortunately, you have a neighbor like India, because India is a huge market, huge potential you can tap into. But at the same time, India’s policy towards Nepal and other neighbors are not so friendly and not so beneficial to Nepal," he said.

Watch | Europe's EV makers face off against China

Nepal has been traditionally closer to India than it has been to China. It has had robust political as well as cultural and social ties since ancient times.

The ambassador appeared to portray that Nepal's trade with India is not proving to be beneficial to Nepal.

"Last fiscal year, you exported 10 billion rupee electricity to India.How much you imported from India? My Nepalese friends, you imported 19 billion Nepalese rupees of electricity from India. You had a deficit in electricity trade, one of the products you are proud of, and you think that will bring you economic independence," he said.

Ambassador Chen offered advice to Nepal during his speech that it should focus on its agricultural sector.

In recent decades, China and India have vied for influence in Nepal. The himalayan country, previously seen squarely in Indian 'orbit' is perceived to be taking great steps to strengthen co-operation with China. Smaller nations in South Asia have often found themselves responding to competition between India and China in the region.

In his speech, Ambassador Chen made a case for increased competition between China and Nepal and said that he himself will take efforts to improve ties between Nepal and China.

"I will have more field trips to learn about the reality of Nepal, and find more potential cooperation between China and Nepal. Best of all, I want to, I think Nepalese people also have the right to enjoy a more rich life, a more modern life, a more prosperous life," he said.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE