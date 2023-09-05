Huawei's new phone processor unveiled, signaling China's chip breakthrough

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by a cutting-edge Kirin 9000s chip manufactured by China's leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). This revelation comes from a teardown analysis conducted by TechInsights, highlighting a significant advancement in Chinese chip technology, reported Reuters news agency.

7nm chip technology

The processor integrated into the Mate 60 Pro represented a significant milestone for SMIC, as it is the first chip to employ the most advanced 7nm technology. This development also underscored the progress made by the Chinese government in its efforts to establish a domestic chip ecosystem, as noted by the research firm.

Mate 60 Pro's impressive capabilities

Initial reports from buyers of the Mate 60 Pro in China reportedly suggest that the smartphone boasts impressive capabilities, including download speeds that surpass those of top-tier 5G phones.

The phone's launch generated substantial excitement on Chinese social media platforms and in state media. It coincided with the visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

US restrictions

Since 2019, Huawei has faced restrictions imposed by the US, limiting its access to essential chipmaking tools required for producing advanced smartphone models.

Despite these challenges, research firms previously indicated that Huawei was planning a return to the 5G smartphone market by the end of the year. This return is expected to rely on Huawei's advancements in semiconductor design tools and collaboration with SMIC.

Dan Hutcheson, an analyst with TechInsights, described this chip development as a "slap in the face" to the US, suggesting that it demonstrates Huawei's self-sufficiency in chip technology and its reduced reliance on external partners.

"Raimondo comes seeking to cool things down, and this chip is [saying] 'look what we can do, we don't need you,'" he said, reported Reuters.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo after her visit to China, told CBS's Face the Nation, "China is making it more difficult."

"I was very clear with China that we need to - patience is wearing thin among American business. They need and deserve a predictable environment and a level playing field. And hopefully, China will heed that message so we can have a stable growing commercial relationship," she added.

