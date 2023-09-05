West Bank: Israeli forces kill Islamic Jihad gunman, wound Palestinian

Israeli forces on Tuesday (September 5) killed a gunman of the Islamic Jihad and wounded a Palestinian during a raid in the West Bank. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Israeli military said that its troops entered Nur Shams camp near the town of Tulkarm to seize bombs manufactured by local militants, and fired back after coming under attack from gunmen.

Health officials said that a 21-year-old local man was killed and a second Palestinian wounded. Islamic Jihad claimed the man as its member and said he had taken part in fighting.

The Palestinian health ministry, meanwhile, identified him as Ayed Samih Khaled. The ministry said that Khaled was shot in the head.

226 Palestinians killed so far this year

With Tuesday's raid, 226 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking to the news agency AFP, a resident who requested anonymity said clashes erupted soon after the incursion started around Monday midnight.

"The army had come with bulldozers to destroy some roads inside the camp," said the resident. Following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces, AFP reported Palestinians gathering beside piles of rubble and gaping holes in a building.

Israeli soldier, Palestinian killed in truck ramming

Last Thursday (August 31), a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers near the Maccabim checkpoint, killing one soldier before the man was shot dead. Speaking to reporters, Avi Biton, head of the police central command, said that the truck driver aged 41 was from West Bank and had a work permit for Israel.

"The people he hit with his truck were soldiers," Biton added. In a statement, the Israeli army said that its soldier Maksym Molchanov, 20, was killed and three others were wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)

