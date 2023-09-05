‘ASEAN centrality is a central point…’: MEA ahead of PM Modi’s ‘short visit’ to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit both of which are being hosted in Jakarta by Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, said the Indian foreign ministry, on Tuesday (September 5).

A ‘short visit’

In a bid to fortify India’s active involvement in the ASEAN community and reinforce diplomatic bonds in the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian PM will travel to Indonesia on September 6 and 7.

Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar, on Tuesday, said it would be a “short visit” considering New Delhi is gearing up to host the G20 summit. In line with this, PM Modi will not hold any bilateral meetings while he is in Jakarta.

The upcoming visit will also mark the Indian PM’s second trip to Indonesia within a year after he attended the G20 summit in Bali, back in November. The visit will end just a days before New Delhi hosts the annual G20 summit between September 9-10.

‘ASEAN centrality is a central point’

Responding to a question asked by WION correspondent Sidhant Sibal about India’s focus on the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific neutrality during the upcoming PM’s visit, MEA secretary (East) responded by saying, “ASEAN centrality is a central point of our message to the ASEAN so this definitely would be communicated (by PM Modi).”

He also thanked the Indonesian side which shifted the East Asia summit to morning to facilitate the PM’s return for the G20 summit in New Delhi.

When asked about the possibility of a discussion between the leaders during the upcoming summit on China’s new map the MEA official said, “It’s difficult to anticipate what leaders will discuss…mutual concerns will (be) addressed be it regional or international. Whether there will be consensus or not…can’t anticipate as of now.”

Earlier this month, China, in the 2023 edition of its map showed the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and large parts of the South China Sea as part of its territory. The move has since sparked objections and outrage from India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Importance of the upcoming visit

The MEA secretary (East), also said how the 20th ASEAN-India Summit is special since it is the first one after the elevation of the India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership back in 2022.

Last year, Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented the country at the India-ASEAN Summit and other related summit meetings in Cambodia. The summit meetings marked a turning point as they elevated India’s association with the bloc to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP).

The Indian PM will also review the progress in ASEAN-India relations during his upcoming visit and chart the future direction of cooperation, said Kumar. He said that the theme of this year’s summit is ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.’

During the East Asia Summit PM Modi will discuss ways to further strengthen the summit’s mechanism, with the other members, as well as matters of regional and international interests with the Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India.

The engagement holds significant importance within the framework of India’s Act East Policy,’ with the ASEAN partnership standing as a cornerstone of India’s foreign policy strategy.





