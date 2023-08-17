PM Modi to travel to Indonesia in the first week of September

In a bid to fortify India's active involvement in the ASEAN community and reinforce diplomatic bonds in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Indonesia during the first week of September. The visit will encompass his participation in ASEAN-related summit meetings held in Jakarta, showcasing India's commitment to regional collaboration and dialogue.

Scheduled from September 6th to 7th, this visit will be Prime Minister Modi's second trip to Indonesia within a year, with his prior presence in November 2022 at the G20 summit in Bali. Notably, the visit will happen just a day before New Delhi hosts the annual G20 summit from September 9th-10th. During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will participate in several key summits, including the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit. PM Modi's presence underscores the continuity of India's proactive engagement with ASEAN.

This engagement holds significant importance within the framework of India's 'Act East Policy,' with the ASEAN partnership standing as a cornerstone of India's foreign policy strategy. The steady growth of trade and investment relations between India and ASEAN underscores the mutually beneficial nature of their collaboration. Last year Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented the country at the India-ASEAN Summit and other related summit meetings in Cambodia. The summit meetings marked a turning point as they elevated India's association with the bloc to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP).

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will preside over twelve meetings during the 43rd ASEAN Summit, set to take place at the Jakarta Convention Center from September 5th to 7th. The meetings include the 43rd ASEAN Summit plenary session, the 43rd ASEAN Summit retreat session, the 26th ASEAN-China Summit, the 24th ASEAN-South Korea Summit, the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum and the symbolic transfer of the ASEAN chairmanship to Laos. The East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Plus Three Summit will take place on 7 September.

The ASEAN summit and its parallel summit meetings hold immense significance as they offer a platform for dialogue and cooperation among leaders of Southeast Asian nations, along with the participation of key partner countries. But overall, the upcoming weeks are poised to see a flurry of high-level diplomatic activities, commencing with the BRICS summit from September 22nd to 24th in Johannesburg, followed by the ASEAN summit meetings in Jakarta from September 5th to 7th, and culminating in the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9th-10th.

