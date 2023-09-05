Myanmar's junta will likely hold elections in 2025: Report

Myanmar's junta will likely hold elections in 2025, the news agency AFP reported citing party officials.

A coup d'état started in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the country's military.



Aung San Suu Kyi was detained along with ministers and members of the parliament. Ever since Suu Kyi has been in custody and facing multiple charges.

To justify their coup in February 2021, the military junta used unsupported allegations of extensive election fraud in the 2020 elections, which Suu Kyi's NLD overwhelmingly won.

The news agency reported that the party officials told about the polls on Tuesday (September 5), despite the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

"Elections are likely to be held in 2025," a senior member of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

"We have a census-taking process in 2024. Because of the situation (in Myanmar) and that nationwide census process, next year is impossible," they said.

The report mentioned that a member of a junta-approved party said it was likely "elections will be held in early 2025", without elaborating.

Thirty-six political parties have been granted permission to take part in any future polls, the junta-stacked election commission said Tuesday.

It didn't reveal a date for when they would be held, but it told the news agency that seven had been approved to compete countrywide, and 29 on a regional level.

It also announced the scrapping of the first-past-the-post system and added that a proportional representation system would be used across the country.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing called for "necessary preparations" to be completed ahead of the national census in 2024, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Saturday.

An election can only take place after a census has been completed, the paper reported him as saying.

Aung San Suu Kyi ailing

Suu Kyi is ailing and a request for an outside physician to see her has been denied by the country's military rulers, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter and the shadow government loyal to her. She instead has been treated by a prison department doctor.

"She was suffering swelling in her gums and could not eat well and is feeling light-headed along with vomiting," said the source, who declined to be identified due to fear of arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

