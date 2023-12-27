Top 10 world news: Jaishankar meets Lavrov, Pakistan general elections update, and more
Here are the top 10 news stories from across the world
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a five-day trip to Russia, met his counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday (Dec 27) ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. In other news, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a family politician, announced his candidacy for prime ministership, ahead of next year's general elections on Wednesday.
Jaishankar hails ‘very strong’ and ‘very steady’ Indo-Russia ties as he meets Russian counterpart Lavrov
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday (Dec 27) hailed the "very strong" and "very steady" relationship between New Delhi and Moscow as he met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Israeli National Security Council has said that the explosion that took place near Israel's embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 27) was a "possible terror attack".
Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announces his candidacy for prime ministership, releases poll manifesto
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and son of parents who both have assumed Pakistan's top offices in past, announced his candidacy for prime ministership of the South Asian nation on Wednesday (Dec 27).
Indian Navy centre's report highlights maritime security threat from drone attacks in Indian Ocean region
In its November 2023 monthly report, the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) emphasised the increasing peril of drone attacks in the Red Sea and Northern Arabian Sea.
Weeks after India and Italy signed a mobility pact aimed at enhancing people-to-people contact between the citizens of two countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday (Dec 27) notified the pact.
Barclays, the British banking giant, has been targeted by more than 200 students from the UK's leading universities who have threatened of a "career boycott" because of the bank's climate policies.
To show solidarity with the people of Gaza, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned all New Year's Eve firework displays and celebrations.
Researchers in the United States have issued a warning against the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which is present among wildlife, in humans, reported the Independent.
2023 was a year when world football witnessed a tectonic shift in power scales. European football, long touted as the fairytale destination for players had its sheen taken off by the rise of Saudi Arabia as potentially, the next powerhouse.
The Parasite actor was found dead inside his car on December 27. Initial investigations seem to have suggested that the actor died by suicide amid an ongoing drug investigation against him.