Jaishankar hails 'very strong' and 'very steady' Indo-Russia ties as he meets Russian counterpart Lavrov

Moscow, Russia Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) exchange documents following their talks in Moscow on December 27, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Lavrov said the relations between India and Russia are very long and very good and it's good to see that they're moving on consistently in the present moment 

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday (Dec 27) hailed the "very strong" and "very steady" relationship between India and Russia as he met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation in different spheres, the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions. 

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to Russia. 

He said, "Our relations have been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met six times, and this is our 7th meeting," he said, 

The Indian foreign minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have been in frequent contact as he noted that forums like G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN, and BRICS allowed many more and many regular contacts. 

