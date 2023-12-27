India: Borders troops on toes against hordes of drug-carrying drones from Pakistan

The Indian security forces near the border areas with Pakistan have been engaged in a rather unconventional battle throughout the year. The drug lords sitting in Pakistan have been using drones to fuel the drug crisis in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

Border Security Force (BSF) tasked with guarding the fence had intercepted as many as 90 drones from Pakistan so far in 2023, according to a Guadian report. The drones, some known as hexacopters can measure up to eight feet wide and have high-resolution cameras attached to them for manoeuvrability.

Most of the drones were captured carrying consignments of opium and heroin, likely to have been manufactured in Afghanistan. The drugs were often carried in small sacks or Coca-Cola bottles. Apart from drug drones, some carry weapons, including pistols and Chinese-made assault rifles.

Smuggling between Pakistan and India has been going on for decades but since the first drone was spotted in Punjab in 2019, the menace of drone-drugs has increased exponentially. According to BSF, drones are responsible for 60 per cent of the drug-smuggling in the Indian state in 2023.

The challenge is increasing for security agencies as the drone technology evolves. Previously, drones could be detected through noise or the visibility of their light. However, in recent month, drone models that fly as high as one km and produce little to no noise have made the task difficult for agencies.

“We used just to be focused on land, but this aerial domination is a new domain for us and it is indeed a challenge. But I believe we will be able to contain this drone menace by next year," said Atul Fulzele, the inspector general of BSF in Punjab.

As early as this week on Monday (Dec 25), BSF thwarted a smuggling attempt in Amritsar's Ranian village. The BSF troops caught the drone and seized 434 grams of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape.

"On 25 December 2023, during morning hours, on specific information of BSF regarding smuggling through a drone on the outskirts of Vill - Ranian & Rear Kakkar, District - Amritsar, an Operation was planned," BSF stated in a post.

The BSF has implemented a three-pronged strategy in the face of the crisis which includes curtailing the drug supply, generating awareness against drug abuse whilst empowering the youth with skills to channelise their energies, instead of snorting drugs.