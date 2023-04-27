BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone which was apparently trying to sneak into Indian territory, officials said on Thursday (April 27). The officials added that carrying packets of Heroin and Opium, near Dhanoe Kalan village of Punjab's Amritsar.

BSF Punjab Frontier informed that during the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a black coloured Drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in partially broken condition.

The BSF added that a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing two packets of suspected heroin and two small packets of Opium was recovered. They said that one iron ring attached to the consignment was also found. As per the officials, the weight of the two packets of heroin was 2kilo grams, and that of Opium was around 170 grams.

BSF said in a press release said that at about 2:20am (local time), BSF troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan to Indian territory and as per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing.

The press release noted that the troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of drones and the dropping of consignments in the farm fields on the outskirts of the village.

BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar on March 28 soon after it entered Indian territory. The paramilitary force stated that it was carrying a consignment of contraband items. News agencies mentioned that the drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The BSF said that the drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector.

Earlier, BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border which intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM. The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

(With inputs from agencies)

