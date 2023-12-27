BJP may release first list of candidates as early as January

Bolstered by its success in the recent state polls, BJP is geared up to finalise its Lok Sabha candidates early amid indications that the party leadership is considering encouraging a few heavyweights who are in the Rajya Sabha to take the field. Sources said the success of the experiment of announcing its list early worked well in the state polls, helping the party get a vital headstart over its rivals, besides smoothing the ruffled sentiments of those who were not considered.