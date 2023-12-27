Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun dead: All you need to know about the drug case against the star

News of Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun's death has left everyone in shock. The Parasite actor was found dead inside his car on December 27. Initial investigations seem to have suggested that the actor died by suicide amid an ongoing drug investigation against him. The actor had been facing a probe despite testing negative three times for alleged marijuana consumption.



Who was Lee Sun Kyun?



Born on March 2, 1975, Lee Sun Kyun is a South Korean actor. Lee attained global stardom after he featured in Parasite which won an Oscar in 2019. His performance as Bong Joon Ho in the Academy Award–winning movie earned him and his co-star Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was also known for his work in hit films like Coffee Prince, A Hard Day, and All About My Wife.



Lee Sun Kyun's alleged involvement in a drug case



On October 20, actor Lee Sun Kyun's alleged use of illegal drugs was officially confirmed. Investigations started against the actor soon after and his agency Hodu Entertainment stated that they were evaluating the charges brought against him.



On October 25, another report surfaced citing K-pop idol and BIGBANG member G-Dragon's involvement in the same case. The rapper instantly refuted all the reports. Later, police confirmed that both the cases are being investigated separately with no connection to each other.



Both G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun were prohibited from leaving South Korea because of an ongoing investigation related to the drug usage as of October 27.



On October 28, the actor issued a public apology referring to the case he was involved in. He said “I would like to bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted me and supported me all this time. As I delivered through my agency, my position is that I will faithfully participate in the investigation with an honest attitude. I feel very sorry for my family, who is suffering a lot at the moment. I will sincerely and truthfully answer (the questions) during the investigation.”