LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead at 48 amid drug investigations

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
main img

Lee Sun-kyun was discovered unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in Parasite, has died at 48.

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead at the age of 48. According to local media reports citing the police, Lee was discovered unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul on Wednesday. A charcoal briquette was found next to him in the passenger seat.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear, but reports suggest that Lee had left home after writing a memo. The actor had recently been under police investigation for alleged drug use. A report in the news agency Yonhap indicated suspicions of drug consumption with a female bar employee.

Lee claimed that he had taken substances given to him by the hostess but was unaware that they were illicit drugs. Despite negative or inconclusive results from drug tests, the investigation had taken a toll on his reputation. He was dropped from the cast of the TV series No Way Out, which began filming in October.

trending now

The actor, who was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two children, had a career spanning over two decades. He gained international recognition for his role as Park Dong-ik in Parasite, a film that won four Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture. He was bestowed with a Screen Actors Guild Award along with his castmates. 

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Christmas brings Cardi B and Offset together amid breakup rumours

Rajinikanth's wife Latha charged in cheating case, says 'there is no fraudulence'

Christopher Nolan hails Zack Snyder: Every superhero sci-fi film these days carries his influence