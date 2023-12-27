India-Italy move forward in ‘Melodi’ era with approval of key migration and mobility pact

Weeks after India and Italy signed a mobility pact aimed at enhancing people-to-people contact between the citizens of two countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday (Dec 27) notified the pact.

"The Agreement would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides," an official readout by the Indian side stated.

The agreement will remain in force for a period of five years and will be automatically renewed for a successive period unless it's terminated by either signatory.

India-Italy mobility pact: What does it entail?

The pact locks-in the present-day Italian visa regime including the mechanism for post-study opportunities, internships and professional trainings.

"Cooperation between the two parties in fight against irregular migration has also been formalised through the Agreement," an official readout says.

What does it mean for Indians intending to work in Italy?

Under the now-formalised mobility pact, Indian students wishing to gather initial professional experience, after completing academic or vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months, according to an official readout.

Furthermore, the Italian side has detailed provisions related to professional training, extracurricular and curricular internships which allow Indian students/trainees to gain experience in Italian skill/training standards.

For 2023, Italian side has reserved a quota of 5000 non-seasonal Indian workers. For 2024, this number is 6,000 and for 2025, it stands at 7,000 non-seasonal Indian workers respectively.

The total quota stands at 12,000 for non-seasonal workers.

As for the seasonal workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 Indian workers respectively, for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The total quota stands at 8,000 for seasonal workers.

India-Italy ties in ‘Melodi’ era

The show of bilateral bonhomie between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, first seen during Meloni's New Delhi visit in March 2023, has not just taken over the internet but also the corridors of power in New Delhi and Rome. Good friends at COP28.#Melodi pic.twitter.com/g0W6R0RJJo — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 1, 2023 × The India-Italy bilateral relationship between the two countries stands elevated to the level of strategic partnership since March, with Rome's naval experience in Adriatic Sea adding to India's strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific.