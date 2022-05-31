Top 10 world news: Israeli PM says Iran stole classified documents from IAEA, and more

Naftali Bennett accused Iran of stealing classified documents from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA). Ukraine authorities said Severodonetsk city's frontline has been divided into half amid bitter fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Jury continued deliberations in the six-week-long Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial.

'Deception plan': Iran stole classified documents from IAEA, says Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of stealing classified documents from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).

'Do PR or take concrete steps', Russia warns West on food crisis amid east Ukraine fight

As Russia continued their operations in the east, Ukraine authorities said Severodonetsk city's frontline has been divided into half amid bitter fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Ratings plunge as Boris Johnson now least popular member of his Cabinet: Poll

Boris Johnson's ratings in the country plunged. As reported by the UK media outlets, his ratings have dropped significantly. As per the ConservativeHome survey, Johnson is at the bottom of the "Cabinet League Table" of party members.

'GoodWill' ransomware: How it entraps victims with unusual demand

According to researchers, a new ransomware has emerged which reportedly entraps victims by asking them to donate to social causes.

Wang Yi visit: Journalists blocked from covering events in Pacific?

As Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visits Pacific nations, reports claim journalists have been blocked from covering events.

Champions League final chaos timeline: UEFA launches investigation, UK PM slams French officials

The recently-concluded Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was marred with controversy after massive chaos broke outside the Stad de France ahead of the blockbuster clash.

China unveils stimulus package to kickstart economy after Covid downturn

The Chinese government has unveiled a large fiscal, financial and investment plan to kick-start the economy after the pandemic ravaged key sectors in the last two years.

Two killed and 20 injured as two colliding cars ram into crowd in Nebraska

Two people were killed and 20 others were injured in a crash in Nebraska in the United States ​​hosted by the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts (MACE) that sent two cars hurtling into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night in Nebraska’s capital Lincoln on Monday.

Florida police arrest 10-year-old boy for alleged mass shooting threat after Texas massacre

Police in Florida has arrested a 10-year-old boy for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at his elementary school.

Jury resumes deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's defamation case

A Fairfax County jury continued deliberations in the six-week-long Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial on Tuesday morning.