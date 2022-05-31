'Deception plan': Iran stole classified documents from IAEA, says Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of stealing classified documents from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).

"Iran stole classified documents from the UN's Atomic Agency IAEA and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes," Israel's prime minister said.

Iran stole classified documents from the UN’s Atomic Agency @IAEAorg and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes.



How do we know?

Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan.



Bennett claimed Israel had got "our hands on Iran's deception plan". The Israeli prime minister tweeted confidential files allegedly containing classified IAEA documents.

The information contained alleged "Iranian confidential comments on IAEA documents", including classified IAEA documents on heavy water among others with links to eight files in English and Farsi with photographs.

The IAEA on Tuesday had said Iran's enriched uranium capacity has now reached over eighteen times the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal. The enriched stockpile was "3,809.3 kilograms". The limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal was set at 300 kg.

The development comes even as Iran continues talks with Western nations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal which has been stalled since March.

Former President Donald Trump had pulled the US out of the nuclear deal and imposed harsh sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government has insisted the sanctions should be lifted in order to restart the deal.

US point man on Iran Rob Malley had earlier expressed his dissatisfaction at "excessive Iranian demands" to which he said the US will not "succumb" even as Iran said the Biden administration should give up the "maximum pressure policy of the Trump era".

