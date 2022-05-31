Ratings plunge as Boris Johnson now least popular member of his Cabinet: Poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for the Partygate scandal that shocked the nation. The members of the opposition party have asked him to resign after senior civil servant Sue Gray released her report related to the numerous parties in Downing Street. As per the report, Johnson participated in the gatherings. Such gatherings at the heart of the government angered common people because they were organised during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. The UK government hosted wine and cheese parties at No 10 when people across the country were forced to stay inside their homes because of the deadly virus.

ALSO READ | As part of 'alternative protein' research, primary school kids in Wales to be offered edible insects

Meanwhile, Johnson's ratings in the country plunged. As reported by the UK media outlets, his ratings have dropped significantly. As per the ConservativeHome survey, Johnson is at the bottom of the "Cabinet League Table" of party members. Reports have mentioned that his net satisfaction rating this month is at minus 15 points.

No - even his own party don't think much of him in this survey of their members.



He's at the bottom (again) pic.twitter.com/KdPqAeovk3 — Julia Smith (@juliasm18659356) May 30, 2022 ×

Boris Johnson’s approval rating sits at 34 percent, one of the lowest points since he was appointed as Britain's prime minister in 2019.



While the mood against him has hardened since Sue Gray’s Partygate report was released last week, it only caused a slight drop in his rating. pic.twitter.com/NmlGzd4BIL — POLITICO Poll of Polls (@pollofpolls_EU) May 31, 2022 ×

Former Conservative leader William Hague said on Tuesday (May 31) that Johnson could face a vote among his own MPs to end his tenure in power as soon as next week.

Hague told Times Radio: "The fuse is getting closer to the dynamite here and it's speeding up." He added that it was "just another indication the Conservative Party is moving faster towards a vote". The former foreign secretary added: "A few more letters like that and it will come next week."

IN PICS | Final touches as UK’s village prepares for queen’s Platinum Jubilee party

WATCH | UK: Tory whips draw up battle plan as more Tory MPs call for PM Boris Johnson's resignation

In the aftermath of the Partygate scandal, more Tory lawmakers have expressed doubts about Johnson's continued leadership. Dozens of his MPs have now publicly criticised him.

If 54 of them write a letter of no-confidence in Johnson to a powerful backbench committee of Tory MPs, it will trigger a vote of all 359 Conservative lawmakers on whether he should continue as leader and thereby prime minister. Nearly, 30 MPs are publicly known to have submitted such a letter.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.