In pics: Final touches as UK’s village prepares for queen’s Platinum Jubilee party

Updated: May 29, 2022, 03:58 PM(IST)

And in the little village of Bidford-on-Avon, everything has to be perfect for the occasion. (Text: AFP)

Next weekend, people across the UK and beyond will celebrate the 96-year-old queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.

Four days of celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee committee began meeting last summer in Bidford, with its 15th-century stone bridge.

Its programme for the four days of celebrations is impressively long: a best-decorated home and garden competition, a fancy-dress contest, a torch run and lighting of a beacon, cricket, tennis, football, bowling, a concert by the local choir as well as exhibitions and talks.

The village is also holding a cake competition and opening a Jubilee garden where several time capsules will be buried one to be reopened in 50 years' time recording aspects of life in 2022.

The celebrations will culminate Sunday with a street party with a band playing, Irish dancers and Morris men, a children's fairground ride and refreshments.

The streets of neighbouring Alcester village are also decked with red-white-and-blue pennants and large portraits of the Queen against a background of Union Jack flags.

Village shops have window displays featuring commemorative mugs and other china, teaspoons from the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Diana -- even two little porcelain corgis (the Queen's favourite dogs).



(Photograph:AFP)