As part of 'alternative protein' research, primary school kids in Wales to be offered edible insects

Academics at Cardiff University and the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) are experimenting with meals for children, they are discussing options of edible insects and plant-based meat alternatives. The project aims to find out how children's attitudes to environmental issues vary. Subsequently, how such changes impact the food they eat. The research is focused on kids, aged between 5 to 11, in primary school and also their teachers in Wales. A report by phys.org stated that the research will explore children's and teachers' understandings and experiences of "alternative proteins" after doing surveys, workshops, interviews and focus groups. It has been mentioned in the report that teachers will give their input regarding how the discussions should take place in the classroom.

WalesOnline reported that children in Wales at four primary schools will be offered insect protein during workshops. The report added that the kids will be given a product called VeXo, which is a combination of insect and plant-based protein.

The kids will learn the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating insects, such as crickets, grasshoppers, silkworms, locusts and mealworms.

The reports added that there's an increase in the demand for healthy, sustainable diets among consumers in the UK as the aim is to reduce the use of traditional meat products such as beef and chicken.

As quoted by phys.org, Dr Christopher Bear, based at Cardiff University's School of Geography and Planning, said, "Young people's voices are becoming increasingly prominent in discussions on environmental futures and animal welfare. Embodied in Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, their highlighting of intensive livestock farming's greenhouse gas emissions has been especially high-profile.

"But there is still little research on how these values translate into food consumption attitudes and practices among children. This research project is an opportunity for us to find out how young people of primary age envisage the role of edible insects and plant-based proteins in more sustainable and ethical food futures."

