In breathtaking video, man walks on aircraft’s wing on top of hill in Bali, sparks reactions on social media

A breathtaking video from the beautiful island of Bali in Indonesia has come to fore. In it, a man, who is identified as Koming Darmawan, can be seen walking on the wing of an aircraft on the top of a hill. What makes it thrilling is that the plane is suspended over a cliff. Darmawan is a photographer in Bali. The clip has been posted on a page on Instagram, which is called EarthPix. The caption of the video says the plane will be converted into a tourist attraction so that more people can get this amazing experience.

The caption said, “@koming.darmawan exploring this retired Boeing aircraft that's been placed on a seaside cliff. It's to be turned into a tourist accommodation near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency.”

Located in south western Bali, Uluwatu is extremely beautiful. It has rolling green hills, which are accompanied by sandy white beaches. Bali, as a whole, is a popular tourist destination. It also witnesses huge traffic almost every year.

Most of the users were captivated by the video. But some found it to be anxiety inducing. A user wrote, “Wheew the way my anxiety is set up”. Another user said, “My knees went weak watching him go to the end”.

