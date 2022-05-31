'GoodWill' ransomware: How it entraps victims with unusual demand

According to researchers, a new ransomware has emerged which reportedly entraps victims by asking them to donate to social causes.

What is 'GoodWill' ransomware?

The researchers said the ransomware makes "unusual demands" in exchange for the decryption key as it forces users to perform "three socially driven activities" in order to download the decryption key.

It was discovered in March this year and is known to encrypt documents, photos, videos and databases after it infects the files. The files become inaccessible without the decryption key and then it asks the victim to perform socially driven activities.

What does it want?

The 'GoodWill' ransomware asks the victim to donate new clothes to the homeless and post them on social media and also directs the user to take less fortunate children to a pizza corner and post it online. It also demands financial assistance for those who need medical care.

It reportedly also asks the victim to write a note on how the experience transformed them and post it on social media.

