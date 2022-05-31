Wang Yi visit: Journalists blocked from covering events in Pacific?

As Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visits Pacific nations, reports claim journalists have been blocked from covering events.

The Guardian newspaper quoted journalists saying that they were blocked from filming events and not allowed to ask questions as Wang Yi visited the island nations.

The development comes as Samoa signed a bilateral agreement with China last week for "greater collaboration" during the Chinese foreign minister's visit. Reports claimed the details of the engagement were unclear but it involved security and economic engagement.

The Samoan government said discussions revolved around "climate change, the pandemic and peace and security". Reports claimed although local media was invited but no questions were taken by government officials.

Watch: Small Pacific Nations reject China's deal

Western governments were alarmed after China announced its engagement plan with Pacific island nations although Wang Yi had rejected concerns, saying: "China's cooperation with Pacific Island countries does not target any country."

Wang had told journalists in the Solomon Islands that "Pacific island countries are entitled to make their own choice". The economic package reportedly involved free trade agreements and millions in assistance to the Pacific nations.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had said his country needed to "respond" and to "step up" in Pacific engagement amid China's growing footprint in the region.

Albanese criticised the earlier Australian government asserting that they had "dropped the ball" while asserting that, "For our Pacific Island neighbours, the issue of climate change is an absolute national security issue."

The newly-elected Australian prime minister promised to boost aid and to set up defence training schools in the Pacific.

(With inputs from Agencies)

