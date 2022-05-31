Champions League final chaos timeline: UEFA launches investigation, UK PM slams French officials

The recently-concluded Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was marred with controversy after massive chaos broke outside the Stad de France ahead of the blockbuster clash. Real Madrid went on to defeat Liverpool 1-0 in the final to lift their 14th Champions League/European Cup title but their record-extending victory was overshadowed by what transpired outside the stadium on the day of the final.

UEFA was slammed by many for its failure in controlling the crowd at arguably one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. The final was delayed by 36 minutes after UEFA claimed some fans were trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets or tickets which were fake.

Ruckus was created at the Liverpool end where French riot police were deployed after fans became uncontrollable. While the Real Madrid fans managed to gain entry into the stadium rather peacefully, the same was not the case at the Liverpool end where some fans allegedly tried to break in without tickets.

There were horrific scenes outside the stadium as videos went viral on social media showing the French police using tear gas and pepper spray on the Liverpool fans, including children. Some fans feared a stampede while others called it the 'worst experience of their lives'.

The controversy has now intensified after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently slammed the French officials for their harsh treatment of the fans. The British PM has urged UEFA to work closely with the French authorities on a full investigation and publish the findings.

Here is a timeline of the entire controversy:

Chaos outside Stad de France ahead of Champions League final

Minutes ahead of kick-off in the Champions League 2021-22 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris, there was chaos outside the Stad de France where the match was being played. Some fans stormed into the stadium without tickets and some with fake ones trying to force their way into the final. Fans were seen scaling the fences and trying to get inside resulting in a delay of 36 minutes for kick-off.

Tear gas and pepper spray used

French police officials were spotted using tear gas and pepper spray to control the crowd outside the Stad de France. The action unfolded at the Liverpool end where some English fans alleged pepper spray was also used on children. The French police's handling of the situation and their treatment of the away fans in the country has come under the scanner after the incident.

Genuine ticket holders were denied entry

While they feared a stampede and were horrified by scenes outside the stadium, some Liverpool fans were not able to gain entry into the stadium despite having bought expensive tickets for the final before reaching Paris from their respective countries. Gates were blocked by the French officials who denied entry to the fans after the chaos and illegal entry by a host of fans.

What did Liverpool say?

Liverpool were quick to issue a statement condemning the mismanagement by the French authorities at the Stad de France ahead of such a big game. The English club also demanded a formal investigation into the matter after footage of pepper spray and tear gas being used against the fans surfaced on social media.

"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," the club said in a statement.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues," it added.

UEFA launches investigation

UEFA on Monday announced that it will conduct an independent investigation on the chaos that broke out at the Champions League final. European football's governing body has appointed Portuguese politician Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to oversee the report, the findings of which will be made public and the course of action will be decided post that.

"Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties. The findings of the independent report will be made public," UEFA said in its statement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams French authorities

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed the French officials for mistreating the English fans outside the Stad de France ahead of the Champions League final and said the footage which emerged from Paris 'was deeply upsetting and concerning'. Johnson has also demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

“The footage from the Stade de France this weekend was deeply upsetting and concerning. We know many Liverpool fans travelled to Paris in good time to support their team in one of the biggest matches of the season and we are hugely disappointed by how they were treated.

“Fans deserve to know what happened so we are urging UEFA to work closely with the French authorities on a full investigation and to publish those findings," said the spokesperson of Johnson.