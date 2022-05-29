Kings of Europe! Chaos, controvery and drama but Real Madrid win 14th Champions League crown

Real Madrid lifted their 14th European Cup/Champions League title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in Paris. While it was a memorable triumph for Carlo Ancelotti's men against the Reds, the final was marred with drama and chaos. The kick-off was delayed for 35 minutes after some fans tried to force their way into the stadium resulting in massive chaos. The French police allegedly used pepper spray and tear gas against the fas at the Liverpool end to get the situation under control. However, in the end, Real Madrid emerged triumphant after all the drama, chaos and controversy during the game.

1) Kick off delayed due to chaos outside Stad de France

The French riot police allegedely fired tear gas and used pepper spary against the supporters after a choas broke out at the Liverpool end outside the Stad de France. Several fans tried to force their way into the stadium without tickets while others had fake tickets resulting in a huge chaos.

Some genuine ticket holders were also denied an opportunity to enter the stadium due to the horrific scenes outside the stadium as the French police blocked all the entry gates at the Liverpool end. UEFA said the chaos was due to fake tickets that did not work in the turnstiles.



