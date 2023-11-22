Top 10 world news: Israel releases prisoners list, India reacts to US inputs, more news

Israel has released list of 300 Palestinian prisoners in its custody. Out of these 150 will be released in accordance to the hostage-release deal with Hamas. In other news, India has said that it is taking inputs shared by the US related to terrorist nexus 'seriously'. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Israel releases list of 300 detained Palestinian prisoners, 150 to be set free in first phase



A total of 287 out of 300 detainees are males aged under 18. The remaining 13 prisoners are adult women.



India taking inputs shared by US related to terrorists' nexus 'seriously'



This comes after a Financial Times report while quoting multiple sources aware of the matter reported that US thwarted a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship - American and Canadian.



Getting Altman back as CEO was not a cakewalk. Interim CEO Emmett Shear shares why



Making an announcement over an "in principle" agreement reached with Altman, OpenAI said that the company now has a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

Seventy-six year old hostage dies hours before Israel-Hamas hostage release deal



Islamic Jihad had said earlier month that it would release Katzir and a 12-year-old boy on humanitarian and medical grounds. The group had even circulated a video and a message saying this.

China’s crumbling property sector spurs strong wave of anti-CCP protests across country



According to Freedom House’s data, more than 1,777 property-related demonstrations have taken place in the tightly monitored country between June 2022 and October 2023.

Dutch election: Voters cast ballots to choose new prime minister in tight race



A weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) tied for the lead with the conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.



With China presiding over session, India warns UN Security Council of 'vicious cycle of debt traps'



India has been repeatedly warning the nations to steer clear of the dangers of "hidden agendas" in unsustainable debt, in a reference to China which is accused in the Western capitals of pursuing "debt trap" diplomacy.

OpenAI, Microsoft face lawsuits over unauthorized use of authors' work in AI training



Hollywood Reporter editor Julian Sancton, leading the proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, claims that OpenAI copied tens of thousands of nonfiction books without permission to instruct its large language models in responding to human text prompts.