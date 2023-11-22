LIVE TV
New Delhi resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after two-month halt

Ottawa, CanadaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with Indian PM Narendra Modi Photograph:(Agencies)

Notably, India’s de-escalatory move amidst its tussle with Canada comes as PM Justin Trudeau is scheduled to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 Virtual Summit later in the day.

New Delhi on Wednesday (Nov 22) resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals, as per Indian government sources.

The move comes after nearly a two-month pause, triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bombshell allegations against the Government of India (GOI) regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June on Canadian soil.

Trudeau alleged that “agents” of the GOI were involved in Nijjar’s murder, something India strongly denies.

Watch: Canada-China ties remain frosty, detention feud reopened

Despite several reminders, Ottawa has so far failed to produce any evidence establishing New Delhi’s role in the murder.

Late last month, the Indian embassy in Ottawa had announced it was resuming processing business, medical and conference visas for Canadian nationals.

(This is a developing story)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

