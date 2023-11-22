Canada’s Fiscal Update: Higher deficits, slower debt reduction, and housing boost

Canada's mid-year fiscal update reveals that deficit spending will surpass March forecasts, and the reduction of debt will proceed at a slower pace, as announced by its finance ministry on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, despite concerns surrounding inflation and rising interest rates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government aims to address housing challenges with new measures. Analysts express worry about the sustainability of spending, especially as debt servicing costs surge.

The fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26 are projected to experience significantly higher deficits than previously estimated, reaching C$38.4 billion and C$38.3 billion, respectively. This contrasts with March predictions of C$35.0 billion and C$26.8 billion.

The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is set to rise for a second consecutive year in 2024-25 before a delayed decline, prompting concerns about the government's fiscal trajectory.

On the growth front, the government has adjusted its expectations based on market forecasts, projecting a lower real GDP growth of 0.4 per cent for next year, down from the March budget projection of 1.5 per cent. The Bank of Canada, which raised rates to a 22-year high of 5.00 per cent, maintains a watchful stance on inflation, presently at 3.1 per cent in October.

The fiscal update addresses concerns about housing affordability, a significant issue for Canadians grappling with higher living costs.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said, "What Canadians deserve today is for us to address the very real pain that so many are feeling."

The Fall Economic Statement includes measures to boost the housing supply, such as C$15 billion in new loan financing for apartment construction and additional funding for affordable housing.

Among the initiatives, the government pledges to crack down on short-term rental companies like Airbnb in provinces where such practices are illegal.

The Fall Economic Statement also outlines commitments to investment tax credits for clean energy and technologies, with legislation to fund remaining credits scheduled for parliamentary consideration in 2024.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce legislation this month to provide subsidies for carbon capture and net-zero energy projects, aiming to bolster green investment and compete with the United States.

(With inputs from Reuters)