Getting Altman back as CEO was not a cakewalk. Interim CEO Emmett Shear shares why

It was one big task for OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker, to reinstate Sam Altman to the CEO position, backtracking its earlier measure of sacking him over his conduct with the board members. The entire saga which ended in Altman given back his job again undid a long chain of developments that transpired following the bombshell announcement.

The reports now suggest that it was not a cakewalk for OpenAI to get back Altman and that it took "72 very intense hours of work" to crack a deal. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear who was taken aboard as the interim CEO in the aftermath of the cooperate saga wrote, “I am deeply pleased by this result after ~72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be."

Also Read | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had this to say on Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI

"This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution,” Shear, whose designation on X still reads interim ex-CEO of OpenAI, added in a post on X after Altman was given back the top position.

Making an announcement over an "in principle" agreement reached with Altman, OpenAI said that the company now has a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

The reinstatement of Altman put an end to the week-long boardroom battle which also saw Altman poached by Microsoft to lead a new AI research team at the tech giant.

After removing Altman, OpenAI briefly roped in the firm's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mira Murati to take over Altman's job. Later, on November 20, the Twitch co-founder Shear was approached to lead OpenAI on an interim basis.

Media reports suggest that Altman also agreed to an internal investigation of his conduct, something which the OpenAI said was the reason why the company throw him out in the first place.