Negotiations for a proposed ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza have entered a final stage. A finalised deal may be announced by negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar on Wednesday or Thursday (Jan 15-16), as per media reports.

Advertisment

In other news, ahead of his farewell speech, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that it has been the "privilege of my life" to serve this nation for over 50 years, further reflecting on what all his administration looked after, including the Covid pandemic and January 6 attack.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Israel-Hamas war: Qatar PM to hold press conference amid Gaza truce speculations



Advertisment

Negotiations for a proposed ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza have entered a final stage. A finalised deal may be announced by negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar on Wednesday or Thursday (Jan 15-16), as per media reports.

'Privilege of my life': Biden pens letter for Americans ahead of farewell speech

Advertisment

Ahead of his farewell speech, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that it has been the "privilege of my life" to serve this nation for over 50 years, further reflecting on what all his administration looked after, including the Covid pandemic and January 6 attack.

US lifts ban on Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, two other Indian entities - Why is it important?

The United States on Wednesday (Jan 15) removed three major Indian organisations from its restricted list as part of its efforts to enhance civil nuclear cooperation between India’s top nuclear institutions and American companies.

Los Angeles faces 'extreme fire danger' amid high winds forecast, over 6mn people under critical threat

A week after the deadly wildfire engulfed Los Angeles, more than six million people are still under critical fire threat across several counties in California as high winds are again expected to kick up on Wednesday (Jan 15).

GRAP-4 restrictions back in Delhi amid soaring AQI: Check what’s allowed and prohibited

Authorities in the Indian national capital re-imposed stricter pollution curbs Wednesday (Jan 15) as air quality index hovered dangerously close to the 'severe' category. Union government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) introduced restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)- stage 4. Earlier, GRAP-stage 3 restrictions were imposed on Sunday (Jan 12).

Pakistan was never an ally of US, technical or tactical: White House official John Kirby

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson of the United States (US) said that Pakistan was never a technical or tactical ally of his country. Kirby said this during a press conference in Washington DC when a Pakistani reporter asked him how the Biden administration revitalised its partnership with the "long-term ally" Pakistan. Kirby added that no treaty of alliance ever existed between the two countries.

Indian govt panel recommends action against individual with 'earlier criminal links'

A panel of the Indian government, which was set up in November 2023 has recommended legal action against an individual with earlier criminal links.

'Armed conflict' most urgent threat for world in 2025: WEF

Global leaders pointed out that the escalating armed conflict is the most urgent threat in 2025, however, the climate emergency is expected to cause the greatest concern over the next decade, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

BAFTA 2025 nominations: All We Imagine As Light gets a nod, Conclave leads the list

After getting two nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2025, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has now secured a nomination at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with papal thriller Conclave leading with 12 nominations including Best Film and Best Director. A close second in the list was Emilia Perez which secured 8 nominations.



IND-W vs IRE-W, 3rd ODI: Meet Pratika Rawal - psychology student who scored 154 in India Women's biggest ODI win

India women cricketer Pratika Rawal, a psychology student, created history and broke multiple records during the third ODI against Ireland women in Rajkot on Wednesday (Jan 15). Rawal, playing her sixth ODI, went on to score 154 runs - third highest individual score for India women in ODI's.